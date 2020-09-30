Rivalry Preview ~ Warrior JV hosts Lumberjack JV

Aaron Pugh

Contributing Writer



Following a roller coaster varsity game Friday night, where the Warriors managed to fell the Lumberjacks 35-26, the Pocahontas County High School Junior Varsity Warriors had their time to shine and introduce themselves to Richwood.

The JV unit – consisting of one first year junior, 16 sophomores and five freshmen – was able to defeat the Lumberjacks.

Richwood may have been seeking revenge, but instead they faced a hungry, gang tackling, pack of underclassmen. The Warriors were solid on offense, able to run at will with a variety of backs, kick well and do a stellar impersonation of piranhas chasing after a minnow on defense. The game belonged to PCHS all night as the Lumberjacks managed to only rack up a deep passing touchdown in the first half and point after, with a kickoff return late in the fourth quarter, and a blocked extra point to claim only 13 points.

The Warriors were able to punch in six touchdowns on the ground and kick four extra points for a total of 40 points. Rushing was managed by sophomores, QB # 6 Brayden Hayhurst, RB #11 Evan Hamrick and RB #9 Nacota Smith. Kicking was managed by freshman up and comer #88 Clayton Burns and stellar all out defense from the entire team.

Final score 40-13 Warriors.