Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

This past weekend, while sitting on Main Street – with my Blizzard from Dairy Queen – I noticed more than one visitor taking pictures of Main Street. It made me think about all the individuals whose work had contributed to a street that tourists found worthy of a photo.

At a time when many focus on what the Town does not have, I wanted to recognize some of the improvements the Town has seen in recent weeks.

I would like to name names, but I would leave someone out. So, I will just say: “Thank you to all district and local DOH employees, who have helped with all the recent work in Marlinton. Thank you to West Virginia Paving employees for your good work. Thanks to Star and our Town crew who helped with fall decorations. Thanks to Lauren at Parks and Rec, who included Halloween decorations by adding scarecrow contest entries to street decorations.

All of the good work of these individuals was impressive enough to catch the eye of out-of-state visitors. Collectively, the streetscape compelled them to stop, get out of their cars, and take pictures. We must be doing something right. We just need to do more.

As we all know, the 2019 World Cup on Snowshoe Mountain established the Resort and Nature’s Mountain Playground as a world class mountain biking destination. Again, we can say, “Congratulations Snowshoe Mountain!”

The resort has been chosen to host the World Cup Finals September 18-19, 2021.

The partners and businesses that have been working hard on enhancing mountain biking in our region have one more reason to celebrate our tourism economy and outdoor recreation opportunities.

These activities are good for Pocahontas County and West Virginia.

Sam