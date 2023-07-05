Rita Catherine Halterman, age 86, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, passed away at her home Wednesday, June 28, of natural causes.

Born May 29, 1937, in Bartow, she was a daughter of the late Isaac and Edith Lambert Starks.

She was a member of Millbrooke Christian Church in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. She loved her family, crocheting, gardening and doing word puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Louis Halterman; a brother, Alvin Starks; and two sisters, Saloma Vandevander and Mable Hise.

She is survived by a son, Mark Halterman, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; daughter, Robin Ladd (Alan), of Crofton, Kentucky; brothers, Oscar, Leo and Raymond Starks, all of Mendon, Michigan; sister, Janet Kay Whitmire, of Wheeling; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Millbrooke Christian Church in Hopkinsville at a later date.