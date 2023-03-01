Richard Lee Jones, 85, of Elkins died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his home.

Richard was a retired owner of a motor trucking company. He was a Mason, a U. S. Marine veteran and a member of the Church of God.

Born March 15, 1937, at Elkins, he was a son of the late Richard A. and Sylvia Miller Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Frances Jones; daughter, Ivy Jones; sisters, Lilly Burgess, Edna Sharp, Opal Woods and Ruth Ann Jones; and brother, Oscar Jones.

He is survived by his son, James Jones (Kimberly); grandchildren, Crystal Shoemaker (James), Alisha Rosier (CeCe), and Christopher Rosier; great-grandchildren, Anna, Nina and Michael Shoemaker, Kiera and Christopher Rosier; brother, Steve Jones; sisters, Freda Woody and Doris Vandevender.

Funeral service was held Sunday, February 26, 2023, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Goldizen officiating.

Burial was in Cochran Cemetery.