ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 1, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14452

ESTATE OF: DANIELLE C. GOODING

ADMINISTRATRIX: Donna Gooding

996 Dry Branch Road

Slaty Fork, WV 26291-9054

ESTATE NUMBER: 14475

ESTATE OF: CHARLES EDWARD SHEETS

ADMINISTRATRIX: Melinda Shay Moore

1105 Second Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1011

ESTATE NUMBER: 14492

ESTATE OF: BRENDA JOYCE SUMNER

EXECUTOR: Robert E. Sumner

14389 Seneca Trail

Buckeye, WV 24924-2402

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 27, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/2/2c

NOTICE TO HEIRS

ADDRESS UNKNOWN

To: TORI LYNN SHEETS

CHARLES JOHN SHEETS

Notice is hereby given that the following estate has been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333

According to West Virginia’s law of intestate, you are listed as an heir of this estate.

Please contact Melinda Moore or the County Clerk of Pocahontas County.

ESTATE NUMBER: 14475

ESTATE NAME: CHARLES EDWARD SHEETS

EXECUTRIX: Melinda Shay Moore

1105 Second Avenue

Marlinton WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 17, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett,

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

By S. Erin Boone, Deputy

2/23/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING WITHOUT ANY

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209, and no appointment or administration is being made pursuant to the provisions of West Virginia Code 44-1-14b.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First publication date: Thursday, February, 23, 2023.

ESTATE NAME: THOMAS MERRICK PATTERSON

154 Lipe Thompson Road

Old Fort, NC 28762-7678

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX CTA: Phyllis S. Fitzgerald

154 Lipe Thompson Road

Old Fort, NC 28762-7678

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 17, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

2/23/2c

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Marlinton will sell at a public auction to the highest bidder, the following hereinafter described real estate, together with any buildings, structures and other improvements located thereon (the “Real Estate”) on: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at the Real Estate located at 18353 Seneca Trail.

REAL ESTATE DESCRIPTION:

All of that certain parcel of real estate situate on the West side of the Greenbrier River in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, near the town of Marlinton, West Virginia, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a state at the low water mark on the Greenbrier River corner to lot sold to Hammond Mann and with his line up the hill N 56 ½ W crossing U.S. Route 219 to the Quarry Road then with the Quarry Road in a northerly direction to a stake 50 fee measured at right angles from the first named course; then down the mountain S 56 ½ E to a stake at low water mark at the river; then down the river 33 ¾ W feet to the beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to the Town of Marlinton by W.D. Sharpe, Jr., and Mary Ann Sharpe, husband and wife, via deed dated September 7, 1989, as more particularly described and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 204 at Page 487.

A complete legal description as surveyed is available upon request.

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale of the Real Estate will be made by the Town by public auction to the highest bidder. The Town has set a minimum bid of Seven Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($ 7,500.00). At the conclusion of the sale, the successful bidder will be required to tender a deposit of ten (10) percent of the sale price by cash, certified check, or cashier’s check at sale, the balance in cash or by certified check due and payable within thirty days after the date of sale, by mailing or delivering the same to Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton, WV 24954. If the successfully bidder fails to deliver the total purchase price within the prescribed time, the deposit shall be deemed forfeited and the Town may proceed to resell the property or, at the discretion of the Town, convey the property to the next highest bidder if such bidder will honor his bid. The Town reserves the right to reject any bid that in its opinion is inadequate. The Town reserves the right to accept or reject such other terms as to payment or delivery of payment as may be made or be agreed to by the Town and the bidder in advance of the sale.

The Town also reserves the right to continue the sale of the Real Estate from time to time by oral proclamation, which continuation shall be in the sole discretion of the Town. Should the Town not appear at the time appointed for the sale and there is no notice posted of a continuance, please contact the office of the Town to make further inquiry. Please direct any inquiries or objections to the sale to the Town in writing at the following address Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton, WV 24954. Any sale may be conducted or adjourned by the designated agent of the Town.

Conveyance will be made by Deed, subject to all governmental charges and assessments, utility charges, easements, covenants, rights-of-way, conditions and restrictions of record. Every lot or parcel of the Real Estate, and any improvements located thereon, are sold in “AS IS” condition. The Town does not make any representations or warranties as to the physical condition of the Real Estate. Risk of loss or damage will be the purchaser’s from and after the sale. All settlement fees, costs of conveyance, examination of title and recording charges shall be at the expense of the purchaser. The Town makes no representations regarding the state of title to the Real Estate. The purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by Article 2 of Chapter 11 of the West Virginia Code. Additional terms and conditions shall be announced at sale.

Town of Marlinton

2/23/2c

NOTICE OF

SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Special Commissioner, pursuant to the terms of that certain Order of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, entered on the 30th day of January, 2023, in that certain Civil Action styled, “Roy A. Jordan, et. als. v. William P. Moore, et. als., Civil Action No. 21-C-19(R)”, will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 10th day of March, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, conveyed thereby, being and consisting of the following:

All of those two certain tracts or parcels of real estate situate on the waters of Dry Branch of Elk River in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia and is more particularly described as follows:

LOT #2

Beginning at the North post of a gate at the intersection of Dry Branch road with the Marlins Bottom and Huttonsville pike (old road) corner to Lot 1 thence leaving Lot 1 and running E 1.3 poles to the center of the old road and with same S 11 W 11.4 poles, S 13.45 W 9.6 poles, S 20 E 18.2 poles, S 65 E 15 poles, S 11-15 E 6 poles, S 56-30 W 15 poles, S 75-30 W 6 poles, S 6 W 19 poles, S 24 E 10.75 poles, N 3-30 E 12 poles , N 54 E 14 poles, S 10 W 14.6 poles, S 1-30 E 11 poles, S 17-30 W 10 poles, thence leaving the road and with H.W. Doyle’s line S 41 W 34 poles to an Oak on top of Middle Mountain corner to Pat Vandevender, and with his line W 15.7 poles to a stake by a wire fence corner to Lot 3 and with same N 1-00 W 160 poles, to a stake on the south side of Dry Branch in a line of Lot 4, and with same N 62 E 24.25 poles passing a double Locust at 15.65 poles to a stake on the south bank of Dry Branch, in the first line of Lot 1 and with same S 18-45 E 44.75 poles to the beginning, containing 35.2 acres, more or less.

LOT #3

Beginning at a stake on the South side of Dry Branch, corner to Lot 2 and in a line of Lot 4 thence with Lot 4 S 62 W 5.15 poles to a stake, S 80-45 W 31.2 poles at 13.5 poles passes a bunch of Locusts marked as a corner, to a stake on South bank of Dry Branch, said stake bears S 68 E 30½ feet from a Locust pointer on the North bank of the creek and S 65-30 W 17 feet from a small Sugar on South bank of the creek, S 73-15 W 8.6 poles to a set stone on the South bank of creek, thence, leaving the creek S 1-00 E 156 poles to a stake in Pat Vandevender’s line, and with said line, N 60-45 E 13.6 poles to a stone pile S 89 E 20.2 poles to a stake corner to Lot 2 and with same N 1-00 W 160 poles to the beginning, containing 41.6 acres, more or less.

All as shown as Lot # 2 and #3 on the partition of Hugh A. Jordan Estate of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 73, at page 2, and identified as Parcels 5 and 6 of Tax Map 5 in the 2022 Land Book for the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any restrictions, covenants, conditions, matters of record and encumbrances against the same. The title shall be conveyed by the Trustees, with covenants of special warranty. The 2023 real estate taxes shall be the responsibility of the purchaser and all taxes thereafter due and assessed against the said property shall be the responsibility of the purchaser.

METHOD OF SALE: Each tract shall be offered individually at auction with the bids reserved. Then both tracts shall be sold as a whole. Whichever method brings the highest total bid shall be presented to the Court for approval.

TERMS OF SALE: Ten Percent (10%) of the highest bid shall be deposited with the Special Commissioner immediately at the conclusion of the auction, which will be applied to the amounts due from purchaser at closing. The deposit is non-refundable unless the Special Commissioner for some reason beyond his control cannot deliver special warranty of title or if the Court does not approve the bid or bids, as the case may be.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder subject to the approval of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

CLOSING: Closing shall take place within fifteen (15) days after the Court’s approval of said bid or bids, as the case may be.

Given unto my hand on this the 2nd day of February, 2023.

Michael D. Doss

Special Commissioner

2/9/4c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000025 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, TOP OF THE WORLD CONDOMINIUM AT SNOWSHOE OWNER’S ASSOCIATION ATTN: TOM ROAT, BOB OWENS, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN, INC, LEATHER-BARK CONDOMINIMUM ASSOCIATION, ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, ROBERT CLEVENGER, CANDY OWENS, CANDY OWENS, ROBERT OWENS, E. HOTCHER CRENSHAW TR, BLACKBURN CONTE SCHILLING, W. E. SINGLETON C/O STEPHEN C. CONTE, BLACKBURN CONTE SCHILLING, OCCUPANT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8L PARCEL 0001 0032

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000025, LEATHERBARK CONDO 208B, .02009% INT IN 2.89 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name OWENS ROBERT E & CANDY; CLEVENGER ROBERT D, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 11, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, April 10, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to April 10, 2023. $ 1,059.90

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to April 10, 2023. $ 444.60

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 1,261.39

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 1,780.69

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $ 4,546.58

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before April 10, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 3/2/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000043 – Pocahontas County – ERLETIMES LLC

To: JASON VANDEVENDER, JASON VANDEVENDER, JASON VANDEVENDER, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, JASON VANDEVENDER, ROY DAVID ARRINGTON TRUSTEE, MICHELLE VANDEVENDER, MICHELLE VANDEVENDER, GRANT COUNTY BANK, OCCUPANT, IRS. ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, THE GRANT COUNTY BANK, MICHAEL C. DOSS, TRUSTEE, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP: 23A PARCEL 0022 0000

You will take notice that ERLETIMES LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000043, LT 2-3, BLK 29 BARTOW 80 X 120 FEE, located in GREEN BANK, which was returned delinquent in the name VANDEVENDER, JASON L. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 11, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, April 10, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to April 10, 2023. $ 213.93

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to April 10, 2023. $ 109.60

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 1,165.70

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 616.41

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,105.64

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before April 10, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/23/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000042 – Pocahontas County – ERLETIMES LLC

To: JASON VANDEVENDER, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, JASON VANDEVENDER, JASON VANDEVENDER, JASON VANDEVENDER, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP: 23A PARCEL 0021 0000

You will take notice that ERLETIMES LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000042, LT 1 BLK 29 BARTOW 40 X 120, located in GREEN BANK, which was returned delinquent in the name VANDEVENDER, JASON L. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 11, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, April 10, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to April 10, 2023. $ 140.96

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to April 10, 2023. $ 39.09

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $1,006.12

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 354.99

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $1,541.16

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before April 10, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/23/3c

POSITION AVAILABLE

The Town of Marlinton is seeking a Full-Time Building Inspector/Floodplain Manager. Qualified candidates must be certified by the State Fire Commission as a Building Code Inspector and must possess a Certified Floodplain Management certificate, or will obtain and maintain such Certificates within 18 months of beginning employment. Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid West Virginia driver’s license. Must pass a background check.

Salary range is $33,000 to $42,000 based on experience and qualifications. Benefits will be provided. 40 hour week, Monday – Friday, weekends as needed. Employee is subject to 24-hour call and must respond in a timely manner during an emergency.

The position will remain open until filled.

Submit applications/resumes to: Town of Marlinton, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954; or Email townofmarlinton@ frontiernet.net

For more information call 304-799-4315.

The Town of Marlinton is an equal opportunity employer.

3/2/2c