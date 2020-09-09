Respecting the past

Once again, the generosity of the people of Pocahontas County has come to the rescue. Sollie Workman, left, presented a check for $1,000 to Mac Gray, of the Watoga State Park Foundation, to be used to further the restoration of the historic Workman Cabin. The check represents contributions made by members of the Workman family, direct descendants of Andrew Workman who constructed the chestnut and poplar cabin in 1887. Additionally, the Workmans are purchasing gravestones for three currently unmarked graves, including those of two young children who died in the early 1900s; and installing an interpretive sign listing all of the people buried in the Workman Cemetery. In 2019, David Workman and his son, of Jacksonville, Florida, installed a Victorian-era fence around the Workman Cemetery. Photo courtesy of Anne Workman