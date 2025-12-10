The U.S. National Science Foundation National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NSF NRAO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Anthony Remijan as Director of the Green Bank Observatory (NSF GBO).

Remijan is a distinguished astrophysicist and scientific leader who has played a pivotal role in advancing molecular astrophysics and radio astronomy throughout his more than two decades with the NSF NRAO and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), of which the NSF NRAO is a partner. He most recently served as Interim Director of the NSF GBO.

Across his career, Remijan has helped shape astronomers’ understanding of the chemistry of the interstellar medium, exploring how complex molecules form and evolve in space and what they reveal about the origins of life. His research bridges astronomy, chemistry, and planetary science, demonstrating the power of interdisciplinary investigation to uncover the molecular foundations of the cosmos.

Prior to his new role, Remijan served as the NSF NRAO’s Assistant Director for Science Support and Research. He contributed extensively to the commissioning and scientific optimization of ALMA, and is recognized for his leadership in fostering collaboration, mentorship, and scientific communication.

“Tony’s leadership exemplifies how global cooperation and cutting-edge instrumentation can open new windows on the molecular universe,” said Tony Beas-ley, Director of the NSF NRAO, “His experience and vision will continue to strengthen Green Bank’s world-class scientific capabilities.”

The NSF Green Bank Telescope continues to deliver outstanding science, with major new projects such as the Ultra-Wideband Receiver (UWBR), the next data processing software for the GBT based on python interface (Dysh), and the next-generation radar system (ngRADAR) expanding the Observatory’s scope of services. With additional support from the NSF, significant upgrades to Green Bank’s infrastructure are already underway—setting the stage for an exciting new era of research.

Remijan succeeds Dr. Jim Jackson, who retired after serving as the NSF GBO Director from 2021 to early 2025.

