A. Keith Morrison II, of Columbus, Ohio, peacefully passed away at his home Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Born November 17, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of Samuel and Carolyn Morrison.

Keith lived a life full of warmth, humor, and quiet generosity.

His family, friends, and loyal dog will deeply miss the kindness and thoughtfulness he shared so naturally with everyone around him.

A graduate of Upper Arlington High School, Keith attended The Ohio State University. His professional life included managing temporary staff for employment agencies, working in promotions management for Philip Morris, and later running his own apparel business.

Keith loved his dogs! He had several in his life, starting with Braden, a Black Labrador mix, and later, three German Shepherds, Bogey, Marley and Ghost. Ghost is a white German Shepherd and went everywhere with him. Ghost ruled Keith’s house and his Jeep. He would sit right up front in the Jeep. You could tell, too. Ghost is a shedder! Ghost was a loyal companion and was at his side until the end. Keith would say, “that’s my child!” He loved him deeply.

Keith enjoyed many passions—snow skiing, golf, kayaking, bowling, spending time outdoors, and connecting with friends. Bowling was one of his great joys; he competed in leagues, bowled in the PBA Pro-Am when the touring professionals were in town, and once achieved a remarkable 298 game while bowling doubles with his father.

A central part of Keith’s life was the close-knit group of friends known as the “Mad Rats.” Keith was a core member of this group, which first formed in junior high school and grew into a lifelong brotherhood. Together, they built countless memories throughout their youth—going to Grateful Dead shows, camping, sharing a love of cars and music, and exploring the outdoors. As they grew older, skiing became a defining tradition, and the group continued to take trips that kept their friendship strong. Friends remember Keith as someone who made every gathering better—steadfast, funny, and the kind of friend who could turn an ordinary moment into a story worth keeping. The Mad Rats were an important part of his life, and Keith’s presence helped shape the spirit of the group.

Keith would go on spring break trips to Snowshoe, West Virginia, with his brother and his brother’s friends. They were all about four years older than Keith. He was fiercely competitive with his brother and always wanted to keep up with the older boys who were all expert competitive freestyle skiers. On one trip that took place late in March one year when the snow was deep and the temperature was late spring warm, the boys were doing flips off a jump they had fashioned themselves in the middle of a bunch of moguls near the bottom of the mountain. Keith had never tried a flip before but was determined to keep up with the older boys. After some discussion of whether he should try, he decided he would. He attacked the jump with speed and vigor, but in the middle of his flip he unwound early, and his rotation instantly ended leaving him floating in mid-air 10 feet from the deep mashed potato snow. After what seemed like an eternity hanging in the air, Keith dropped straight down into the snow and onto his back. Except for his pride, he was not hurt. The next run, he nailed it. And that was Keith in a nutshell. He wanted to keep up.

Keith loved horseback riding. Even though he did not get to do it often, he had a passion for animals and enjoyed horses. When he was a young boy, his grandfather gave him a pony that lived on his grandfather’s (PaPa) farm. Keith told his father once that “PaPa threw my little ass up on that pony and said “hold on!” He gave that pony a smack and off I went.”

Keith also had a deep love for cars, particularly BMWs, and took great pride in owning and caring for them. His choices in cars also saved his life once. One year, Keith was driving home through West Virginia in the middle of the night after a vacation with his family and fell asleep. His car veered off the highway and into an uneven ditch. The ditch tossed his car high into the air; it cut through a utility pole did several barrel rolls and landed sideways in the middle of the road right side up. The driver of the semi who was following him recounted that he didn’t think there were any survivors in the hulk of what was left of that car. So much so that he didn’t even get out of his truck. Then Keith emerged from the car. He was wearing flip-flops and had only stubbed his toe on the accelerator. He was blessed like that! It was said to him, more than once, that God had more plans for him.

He also loved riding motorcycles. He would ride his bike on twisty roads out in the country. He would go on long rides with his friends, Brian, Lance and Eddie. One time, Brian recalled, that they were riding briskly through the countryside and Keith’s muffler flew off. It was so loud riding home that they had to wear earplugs.

He was equally committed to helping others. After devastating floods in Kentucky, he loaded his truck with water and delivered supplies directly to affected communities. He also traveled to Mexico to help build a chapel, giving his time not for recognition, but simply because it was needed.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Mark Morrison (1962); maternal grandparents, Clifford and Gladys Hill; and paternal grandparents, Keith and Elizabeth Sheets Morrison.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, John Morrison; nephew and niece, Alec and Ella Morrison; his beloved German Shepherd, Ghost; aunt and uncle, Charles and Beverly Remines; cousins, Wally and Keith McLaughlin (Deb), John, Chuck (Karin), Cathy Remines and Tony Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Franklin County Dog Shelter, 4340 Tamarack Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229.