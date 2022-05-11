West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, far left, visited Pocahontas County High School Thursday and presented the Class of 2022 with the Jennings Randolph Gold Award, which is given to West Virginia schools with 100 percent of the senior class reaching voter registration status. PCHS is one of 10 schools in the state to receive the award in the past three years.

The award is named in honor of Senator Jennings Randolph, of Harrison County, who fought for 30 years to change the voting age from 21 to 18. The draft age changed during World War II to 18 years of age and Randolph said, “If they are old enough for bullets, they are old enough for ballots.” Photo courtesy of PCHS