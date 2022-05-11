Jaynell Graham

Editor

With 16 or 16 precincts reporting, the Pocahontas County Board of Education race was decided early Tuesday night.

Becky Campbell, Central District candidate and former board member, was top vote getter with 793 votes, followed by Southern District candidate and former board member Joe Walker with 777 votes, while incumbent Southern District board member Morgan McComb finished the night with 676.

These three will take their seats on the board at the first meeting in July.

The results for the remaining candidates were: Sue Hollandsworth 612; Chad Baldwin 566; Abigail McNeel 442; and Susan Lane 312.

In the race for the Central District County Commission seat, incumbent Democrat candidate Jesse Groseclose, with 466 votes, will move to the General Election where he will face former commissioner and Republican candidate Jamie Walker, who received 558 votes.

Democrat commission candidate Tim McClung received 257 votes in his first run for public office, while first time Republican candidate Randy A. Sharp netted 359.

In the race for House of Delegates 46th District, Pocahontas County resident Karen McCoy led the pack in her home county with 405 votes. But with 95 percent of precincts reporting, WVVA showed Mike Honaker with 796 votes; McCoy 653; and Mark Alan Robinson at 134.

Democrat candidate Paul Detch maintained a good lead all evening over his opponent, Joe Holt. With 84 percent of precincts reporting, WVVA had Detch at 601, Holt at 292.

Incumbent Republican House of Delegates candidate for the 66th District William “Ty” Nestor was unopposed and received 331 votes, while the unopposed Democrat candidate and Pocahontas County native Robert “Bob” Sheets received 323. These two will face off in the fall election.

Republican State Senate 11th District candidate Bill Hamilton was unopposed and received 623 votes.

All Primary Election results are unofficial until certified by the Ballot Commissioners at the canvass next week.