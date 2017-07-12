Rebecca L. Moses, age 75, of Beverly, passed away Wednesday morning, July 5, 2017, at her home.

Born March 18, 1942, at Arbovale, she was a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Iva Hedrick Vandevander.

Rebecca married Clarence E. Moses May 28, 1983, at Snowshoe, he preceded her in death April 23, 1987. She was employed at Snowshoe Mountain Resort and was a family caregiver for the elderly in Elkins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Christine Vandevander, Catherine Beverage, Helen Ward, Mary Shinaberry and Anna Lee Tracy; seven brothers, Harry Vandevander, Lake Vandevander, Arthur Vandevander, John Vandevander, Arnold Vandevander, Gerald Vandevander and Stanley Vandevander; and a grandson, Will James Pennington.

She is survived by two sons, Tommy Ringo Vandevender, of Durbin, and James Lynn Pennington, of Bartow; an adopted son, Michael W. Knight, of Montrose; four daughters, Serena L. Jones, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sara L. Vandevender, of Bartow, Catherine M. Yokum, of Huttonsville, and one other; two brothers, William Vandevander, of Florida, and Ray Vandevander, of Arbovale; two sisters, Francis Barnett, of Stony Bottom, and Sylvia Mitchell, of Clera, Alabama; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and an aunt, Zola Lawson.

Funeral service was held July 8 at Tomblyn Funeral Home in Elkins with Pastor Mike House officiating. Interment was in the Beverly Cemetery.

