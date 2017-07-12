Melinda Kay Gibson, age 57, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017, at University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Born October 21, 1959, at Marlinton, she was the daughter of Shirley Dean, of Hillsboro.

Melinda was employed in Greenbrier County as Assistant Human Resource Manager for the West Virginia Department of Highways. She was an ordained Elder and member of Marlinton Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Samuel Sherman Gibson, Jr.; special best friend, Lana Pritt; an aunt, Geraldine Puffenbarger; four uncles, Bobby Dean, and Brenda, Albert Dean, and Gail, Eugene Dean, and Robin, Johnny Dean, and Brenda; and several cousins.

A graveside service was held Sunday, July 9, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Rachel Shepherd officiating.