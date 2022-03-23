ANNOUNCING TWO NEW publications for your Pocahontas County History collection. Nearly half of the Spring 2022 edition of Goldenseal is dedicated to the history and works of the people of this county. Then, Tuesday morning, more than a truckload of the newly printed Bicentennial magazine hit town. The Convention and Visitors Bureau has a limited number of Goldenseal. The free Bicentennial magazine is also available at the CVB and is making its way to various outlets in the county as this is written.