Natalie Anne Wade, 23 of Williamsburg, finished her hard fought battle with cancer Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Natalie passed in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Born August 24, 1998, she was a daughter of Amy Jarvis Wade (Jim) and Glen Oliver Wade (Estelle).

Natalie was a graduate of Greenbrier East High School and attended Concord University.

She was a long-time camper and counselor at Camp Alleghany for Girls where she spent more than 14 summers.

Natalie was a shining light to all she met and her radiating spirit was felt by all.

Natalie was preceded in death by her uncles, Steve Patterson and William Allen Jarvis; and her paternal grandparents, Elton and Veda Wade.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters, Catherine Wade Bowyer (Justice), Ashley Wade Hanna (Isaiah), Sarah Moore and Taylor Skelley; brother, Phillip Wade (Melanie); maternal grandparents, Litz and Bill Jarvis; aunt, Anne Jarvis Collins (Bill) and Jean McClure (Garry); uncles, Albert Wade (Louise) and Tim Wade; nieces and nephews, Mackenzie, Zachary, Paisley and Ezekiel; and cousins, Carlos and Willie.

Natalie chose to donate her body to science.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Alleghany for Girls through the Camp Alleghany Alumni Association Lantern Scholarship c/o Greenbrier County Community Foundation P.O. Box 1682, Lewisburg WV 24901 or to Kanawha Hospice, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg WV 24901.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

