Raymond Gray Shinaberry, 87, of Marlinton, passed away Monday, January 2, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born March 10, 1935, he was a son of the late Harvey Buzzard and Anna Landis Shinaberry.

Raymond attended West View Baptist Church and was an active member of CEOS, American Legion and Woodmen of the World. He was a maintenance and construction worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson; brother, Thurman Shinaberry; and sister, Monda Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Reed Shinaberry; daughters, Sheila Baker (Dennis), of Triadelphia, Melissa Kerr, of Hillsboro, and Kimberly Jack (Erick), of Marlinton; sons, Marshall Shinaberry (Mary), Stacey Shinaberry (Lisa), all of Marlinton, and Kenney Shinaberry, of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Kayla, Krista, Merandia, Derrick, Brittani, Tyler, Savanna, Jacob, Clayton and Dillon; and three great-grandsons.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated and there will be no service.

