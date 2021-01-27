Quincy McMillion

Quincy Clayton McMillion, age 86, of Buckeye, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Born September 6, 1934, at Renick, he was a son of the late Jesse and Nannie Williams McMillion.

Quincy was retired from the U. S. Army, having served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, and was a member of the DAV, VFW and VVA. He attended McMillion United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Dessaree, Dessie May, Ruby, Annalee and Inese; and two brothers, Ray and Roger.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Gragg McMillion; daughters, Connie McMillion, Amy Raley, Sheila Lyons, and husband, Darrell; son, Gregory McMillion, and wife, Melissa; sisters, June Alderman, and husband, Glen, and Mary Weaver; brother, Lonnie McMillion; 10 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Denver Tiller officiating.

Interment in Morningside Cemetery at Renick with military rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

Arrangements were handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.