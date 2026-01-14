The voter registration deadline for the 2026 Mid-Term Primary Election is April. 21.

If you want to register for the first time or make changes to your existing Voter Registration, you may do so at the Pocahontas County Clerk’s office on the first floor of the Pocahontas County Courthouse between now and April 21.

If you are interested in becoming a candidate for county office, you may file the paperwork for that at the County Clerk’s office, as well.

The following county offices will be on the ballot in the primary election.

Pocahontas County Commission – Northern District

The filing fee for County Commission is $447.22.

The salary for this office is $44,722 per year.

Three members will be elected to the Board of Education.

The filing fee for this office is $25.

The open seats on the Board are one in the Northern District, one in the Central and two in the Southern. (Yes, that’s four, but only three will be elected.)

Conservation District Supervisor – Filing Fee is $10

Party Executive Committee – Filing Fee is $10.