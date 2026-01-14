John Snyder

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County Lady Warriors are 8 – 1 to-date on the season and are ranked 6th in the State in Single A play.

Last week gave them two more wins against Pendleton County and Bath County, and a loss at home against power team Tug Valley.

The Girls Varsity played regional rival Pendleton County in Franklin last Thursday. They were behind 37 to 32 at the end of the third quarter but outscored their opponents 31 to 10 in the fourth quarter to win 63 to 47 with a pressure defense.

Allyson Taylor had 20 points; Alexis Arbogast 15; Calli Propst 13; Shayla Bennett 8; Savana Sharp 7.

Saturday, at home, the Varsity went up against last year’s state tournament runner-up Tug Valley and suffered their first loss of the season 81 – 37. An injury and COVID were factors for the Warriors in that loss.

Haven Deskins scored 27 points for Tug Valley and Bailey Hall had 22 rebounds.

Savana Sharp was the leading scorer for PCHS with 12 points; Cali Propst was right behind with 11; Shayla Bennett added 6 points; Rya Barlow and Alexis Arbogast each threw in 3; and Julia Brown added 2.

The Girls Varsity got back on the winning track with an exciting 88 – 62 victory over Bath County Monday.

Allison Taylor scored 26 points, including five three-pointers and had 21 rebounds. Savana Sharp scored 21 points and had eight rebounds. Alexis Arbogast scored 13; Calli Propst filled up the stat sheet and scored 16 points; Shayla Bennett added 9; Maxie Monico 2; and Rya Barlow added 1.

Trinity Forbes scored 36 for Bath.

Th PCHS JV Girls won their third straight game with an exciting 48-45 win over Tug Valley.

Julia Brown and Addison Hamrick led PCHS with 15 points each. Chloe Annett scored 5 before being injured; Halleigh Teter 2; Rya Barlow 2; Reanna Alderman 2; Jolene Workman 5; Haiven Brown 2; and Ryley Kerr 3.

WARRIOR BOYS

The Warrior Boys JV and Varsity Basketball teams had wins over the Richwood Lumberjacks Saturday afternoon at home. The JV won 64-46 and the Varsity won 77-71.

Michael Mason and George Shifflett put up 17 points each for the JV team.

Bringing home the win for the Varsity were Carter Vandevander with 30 points; Ben Workman 18 points; and Cash Beers 15.

The Boys have games January 16 at home against Bath County at 7 p.m.; January 17, Highland, away, at 2 p.m. and January 20, Union, away, at 7 p.m.