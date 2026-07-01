A parade in Marlinton, possibly on the 4th of July, makes its way down Camden Avenue toward Main Street. We know the street today as Second Avenue and this appears to be the 700 block where the fire department and town hall are located. The photograph was taken by Norman Price and is part of his vast collection. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection/Norman R. Price Collection; ID: PHS001230)

Selected photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at pocahontaspreservation.org/omeka or preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.