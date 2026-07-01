Daniel Hollandsworth, 88, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, June 22, 2026, at The Villages of Greystone. He joined his beloved wife, Sue, on what would have been their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Born April 28, 1938, at Hillsboro, he was a son of the late Denny and Anna Simmons Hollandsworth.

Daniel lived his entire life in Hillsboro leaving only to serve his country as a Medic in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963.

He was a master carpenter and cabinet maker, building and remodeling many homes in the area. He owned and operated Hollandsworth Builders with Gene Wilfong and Charlie Wilfong working with him for many years. He was known as “Dan the Man with the Van.”

Daniel was a founding member of the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department in 1966 and Little Levels Emergency Ambulance in 1979. He led the construction of the original fire department building in 1969. He was an active member of both organizations until 1990.

He and Sue were active members of the Pocahontas Community Club and members of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue E. Hollandsworth; siblings, Juanita Morris (John), Valerie Handy (John), Dorothy “Dot” LaRue (Charles), Ralph (Joyce), Donald (Pauline), Bobby, Louise Oliver (Chuck) and Jerry.

Daniel leaves behind to cherish his memory a special nephew, Denny Oliver; sisters-in-law, Debbie Hollandsworth and Lou Hollandsworth; other close family, Gail and Barb Siers, Pete and Nancy Luttrell and Gene Webb; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 3, 2026, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department or the Dr. Sue Hollandsworth Scholarship Fund at City National Bank.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com