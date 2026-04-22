This aerial photo view of Marlinton, West Virginia, looking north, was taken from Kee’s Rocks about 1908-1909. It shows the wooden covered bridge crossing the Greenbrier River as well as the tannery, the old hospital, the original Presbyterian Church, the Oddfellows building, Hotel Marlinton, C. J. Richardson’s Hardware, as well as the two banks. Behind the church is the Pocahontas Times Office and the large two-story, long, white building which is now home to the Dirtbean. Among the stores on the west side of the bridge is the clothing and general merchandise establishment owned and operated by the Kelmenson family. The Opera House is not in the picture, as it would be built in in 1909-1910. The 1910 census recorded the population of Marlinton at 1,045 residents. (Blackhurst/Sheets Collection, Courtesy of Rebecca Sheets O’Brien; ID:PHP001357)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.