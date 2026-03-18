Wide view of the construction of the dam at the Bath County VEPCO pumped storage project on Back Creek near Mountain Grove, Virginia. Construction on the power station began in March 1977 and was completed in December 1985 at a cost of $1.6 billion. This photo, original in color, was taken by Brian Leslie. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives, Courtesy of Brian Leslie; ID: PHP001044)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.