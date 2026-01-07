This picture is one of many Orphan Photographs in the Preserving Pocahontas Archives. It comes from the Nina Corbett Brooks Collection and is probably someone from Northern Pocahontas County, possibly the Dunmore area. Written on the back of the photo is “To Nina, From Martha – January 2, 1935.” This could be a student photo from Green Bank High School. If you know who this is, please contact Preserving Pocahontas. (Nina Corbett Brooks Collection, Courtesy of Harold Brooks; ID: PHP007401)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.