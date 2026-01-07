This week’s Mayor’s Corner provides information regarding the cost of utilities in West Virginia, and proves a point that I have defended locally for the last 10 years.

The fees for various services were taken from a 12/29/2025 article in the Elkins Inter-Mountain. The following information is from Edgar Kelly, a staff writer for the paper, reporting his findings.

The news article provided average cost of services for West Virginia and compared them with the National Average.

For purposes of this Mayor’s Corner, I used my own minimum monthly bill from the Town of Marlinton and compared the Town’s rates with the findings printed in the article listed above.

For way too long, the local opinion of the cost of water services has been distorted by comparing what used to be a 2-month bill with other towns one month bill.

The findings speak for themselves. Marlinton IS NOT the city with the highest water/sewer, or trash bill.

The Average Water Bill in West Virginia is $121 per month.

The National water bill average is $49 per month.

The Town of Marlinton’s flat-rate water bill is $41.26 per month.

The Average Sewer bill in West Virginia is $83 per month.

The National Average Sewer bill is $67 per month.

The (current) average sewer bill in the Town of Marlinton is $25.26 per month.

The average monthly trash fee for in West Virginia is $62.50 per month

NOTE: I did not look at National Trash fees.

However, the monthly trash fee in The Town of Marlinton is $21.26 per month.

Note: current trash fee is based on $95 per ton tipping fee at the landfill.

We know trash/garbage rates will go up this year. We just don’t know how much.

* Also, Marlinton monthly bills include water, sewer and garbage plus a $1.77 utility tax.

Note: average electric bill in West Virginia is $120 per month.

To dispute West Virginia and National numbers, please contact The Elkins Inter-Mountain.

Sam