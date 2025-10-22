This wonderful photograph from the Grace Williams Sharpenberg Collection shows one of the first commercial buildings in Marlinton. The Bank of Marlinton building, on the corner of Eighth Street and Third Avenue, was built by Mr. E. D. King in 1900. In addition to the bank, the building housed the Marlinton Drug Store and Dr. Stout’s Dentist office. The building to the left is the Pocahontas Bargain House which sold general merchandise, shoes and clothing. An interesting piece of this history is that the nearby Pocahontas Bank burned to the ground in 1902, moved into the Bank of Marlinton building, converted to the First National Bank of Marlinton, and hired Mr. E. D. King to build them a new building across the street. Fast forward to November 10, 2013 when the old Bank of Marlinton building and the Bargain House building, along with two others, burned to the ground. (Courtesy of Margaret Ann Bays, Grace Williams Sharpenberg Collection; ID: PHP008541)

