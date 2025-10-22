Thursday, October 25, 1900

GRAND RALLY!

First Train in Marlinton, Barbecue, Polo Tournament, Football, Coronation and Tournament Ball – October 26, 1900.

Marshal: A. C. L. Gatewood

Speaker of the Day: Senator N. C. McNeill

Coronation address: W. A. Bratton

Attraction of the day: “The Mountain Beauties.” Eight sisters

The Carver Sisters, of Hendrick, W. Va. will furnish music for the occasion. This is the only ladies’ Brass Band east of the Ohio River. These young ladies are natural musicians – the baby sister, only 9 years of age, plays the snare drum.

Barbecue is Free

Prizes will be awarded to the first and second successful riders in the tournament.

WHAT HISTORY SHOWS

According to an organ of imperialism, Mr. McKinley is too easy going and too amenable a man to undertake to overthrow the republican institutions of this country. Experience has shown that the change from democracy to imperialism is often a gradual and slow process. Napoleon would never have made himself First Consul and finally Emperor of France had not conditions been ready for him. Rome still preserved the empty forms of republican government when the Emperor consulted the Senate about a no more important matter than a new source for turbot. At the rate at which imperialism is progressing in this country, Congress will hardly be consulted even on such a matter as that.

BUMBLEBEES PREVENT BURIAL

Bumblebees created consternation at the funeral of James Brackin, who was buried at Bradford. As the funeral cortege neared the grave, the horses attached to the hearse stepped into a bumblebees’ nest. The bees swarmed out and attacked the invaders of their home. The horses became frantic from the stings and reared and plunged until the hearse was nearly upset. The driver was stung so badly that both eyes were closed in a few minutes, and he was forced to flee. A number of the mourners were stung but courageously ran to the hearse and unhitched the horses, which ran away. The greatest excitement prevailed. The horses were squealing in pain, and women and children were screaming from pain and fright. The hearse and corpse were abandoned while the crowd fled from the grave. – Cincinnati Enquirer.

CECIL RHODES’ SISTER

Groote Schuur, Cecil Rhodes’ beautiful home, a few miles from Cape Town, is presided over by his sister, Miss Edith Rhodes. She is said to dislike men as much as her brother dislikes women. She, however, dispenses hospitality on a most lavish scale and entertains all of her brother’s guests. Miss Rhodes is of masculine appearance and has been described as resembling “the English squire of sporting prints.” She is rich, generous and businesslike and her impulsive nature wins her many friends. Miss Rhodes has many peculiarities, but as she has an ample fortune, a good deal is forgiven her. On board a steamer not long ago she gained herself a tremendous popularity by regulating the handicaps for the running matches and acting as umpire in the tugs-of- war. Away from home, she is thoroughly masculine and takes her part with men in any sport; but at home, where she has a lady companion in constant attendance on her, she is a feminine as any woman can be and makes a genial hostess. She is greatly interested in the Zoo at Groote Schuur, upon which Mr. Rhodes has spent a fortune, and is fond of driving about the estate, which comprises six miles of splendid drives.

Miss Rhodes has a better grasp of South African politics than some members of the colonial office, and it is needless to say that she is the loyal champion of her brother, Cecil, and all in which he is concerned.

DIED

A very pathetic event took place at the Pocahontas Infirmary a few weeks since when Miss Sabina Atkisson entered into the rest that remains for the sorely afflicted. She is remembered by many of our readers in The Levels as the very personification of vigorous health and physical powers of endurance and cheerfulness. In the last few years, she was seized by a cancerous affection that first showed itself on her left shoulder. She went to the Johns Hopkins hospital, and it was decided to amputate her arm near the shoulder joint. She became much better and for a good while experienced much relief and the tone of her general health much improved. After a time however, the disease reappeared in a virulent form, but she delayed rather long, for upon returning to the hospital, the case was pronounced hopeless. All that seemed proper to do was to furnish palliative treatment and so she returned home to wait for death. Soothed by palliatives and cheered by hopes of heaven, Sabina lingered calmly waiting for the su-preme hour that she knew to be rapidly nearing. – W. T. P.