The Herold Farm on the road approaching Frost, West Virginia, was one of the most prosperous farms in Pocahontas County. Another prosperous farm, the Gibson Farm (now “Mountain Quest”) is seen in the distance. The picture was taken by social pioneering photographer Lewis Wickes Hine on October 7, 1921. The original photo and negative are housed at the Library of Congress. (Courtesy of National Child Labor Committee Collection, Library of Congress; Pres. Poca. ID: PHP003964)

