Lisa Marie Foe, of Arbovale, passed away September 26, 2025.

Born December 27, 1971, she was a daughter of Lewis Foe and Sandi Hess.

Lisa grew up in Pocahontas County and graduated from Pocahontas County High School in 1990. She carried with her a deep love for her family, her animals, and the simple beauty of the mountains she called home.

Lisa was a mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. Her greatest joy in life came from her family, her children and grandchildren, and she cherished every moment spent with them. She also loved to travel, especially to the beach, and did so any time she had the chance.

Those who knew Lisa will remember her for her warmth, resilience and the love she gave so freely to those around her.

She is survived by her father, Lewis Foe, and stepmother, Billie Sue Foe; children, Kendra Hensler, and fiancé, Kendel Ober, and Austin Hubbert; sisters, Angela Foe, and fiancé, Josh Day, and Shannon Rust, and husband, Tanner; grandchildren, Braelyn Hensler, Tat-um Hensler and Rowan Hubbert.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date to honor her life and memory.