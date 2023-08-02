Marlinton High School Faculty in front of the school in 1930. Standing left to right: Anne Frazier, Delpha Snedegar, Margaret Seabold, Eric Clutter, Polly Smith Reynolds, Helen Hunter, Leta Beard. Seated left to right: Principal G. D. McNeill, Doris Giroux, Virginia Ault, Priscilla Collins, Nancy McNeel, Paul Lord. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives. ID: PHP000575)

