A wagon loaded with Pioneer Days visitors arrives in the parking lot at the Pocahontas County Historical Society Museum in Marlinton, W.Va. on July 11, 1970. Pocahontas County Pioneer Days was started in 1967 by the Historical Society upon the suggestion by then president Johnnie B. Hill. He and Robert Jacobson served as co-chairmen during the early years. The purpose of the celebration, as stated in History of Pocahontas County, West Virginia 1981, is “to make history come alive and to recapture the pioneer spirit of our forefathers, who first settled the wild and beautiful area we know as Pocahontas County today.” (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS004365)

