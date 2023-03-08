This is a portrait of Samuel Gillespie Sutton and his second wife, Margaret Dilley Sutton, in Dunmore, W.Va. Samuel was born July 27, 1813. He married his first wife, Margaret Ann Warwick, in 1837, and she died in 1866. She is buried in Warwick Cemetery at Green Bank. Mr. Sutton then married Margaret M. Dilley. Samuel Gillespie Sutton died on March 30, 1896 at the age of 82. Margaret M. Dilley Sutton was born February 22, 1836 and died October 9, 1899 at the age of 63. Samuel and Margaret M. are buried in the Sutton Family Cemetery at Green Bank. (Courtesy of Becky Sheets O’Brien, ID: PHP001409)

