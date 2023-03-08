James Kawika DeHaven, 15, of Durbin, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at his home.

Born December 6, 2007, at Elkins, he was a son of Shawn David DeHaven and Casey Renee Poole DeHaven, of Durbin.

James was homeschooled and played football for Pocahontas County Middle School and basketball for Green Bank Middle School. James’ favorite hobbies included riding dirt bikes, hunting, fishing and riding his horse. James was a very outgoing person who lived his life with kindness and compassion for everyone he met. Everyone who knew James knew his love for God and his family.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Anita Webster; an uncle, Jacob Poole; great-great-grandparents, Cletis and Ollie Johnston; and great-uncle, Buford Johnston.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Kim Rexrode Ogren (Ray), of Washington, and Ray Poole, of Ohio; paternal grandparents, David DeHaven (Patricia), of Frank; step-grandmother, Tammie Poole, of Ohio; and step-grandfather, David Hegg, of Washington; maternal great-grandparents, James and Mary Rexrode, of Durbin; aunts, Ashley Gragg, Brittany Gragg, Tiffany Jordan, Crystal Vance, Amber Zahm and Tiffany Zalesky; uncles, Adam DeHaven (Carrie), and Gary “Punky” Warner; and several cousins.

Funeral service was held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor William Vandevender officiating. Burial was in Precious Memories Cemetery at Durbin.

