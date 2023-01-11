New snow around Jane Price Sharp’s house at 1118 Second Avenue in Marlinton, West Virginia. The photograph was taken by William P. McNeel on January 14, 1968. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS004693)

