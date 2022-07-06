“Stompin Crick” performing on the First National Bank porch at Pioneer Days 1978 in Marlinton. Left to right: Ron Parks, John Sparks, B. J. Sharp and Walt Weiford. Norris Long is in back on the bass. Not pictured: Butch Perry and Allen Johnson. (Courtesy of Gina Schrader, Pioneer Days Collection; ID: PHP003501)



