Franklin Lee “Frank” Rexrode, 77, a lifelong resident of Durbin, passed from this life Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Born Saturday, August 5, 1944, he was a son of the late Charlie W. and Joanna Washburn Rexrode.

He had never married.

Frank was a familiar face where he worked for several years at both the Durbin Hardware Store and DMC (Durbin Mercantile Company). He was often seen, after his retirement, walking around the neighborhood. Besides walking, Frank’s other activity was fishing, a sport at which he excelled. He will be greatly missed by everyone who came in contact with him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, William “Bill” C. Rexrode, Johnny J. Rexrode, Charlie “Allen” Rexrode, Goldie “Lovie” Daniels and Anna Mae Woods.

Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Leona Daniels and Jackie Hudak; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; two sisters-in-law, Virginia “Gin” Rexrode and Shelia Rexrode.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center for their excellent care of Frank.

Frank’s request for cremation will be honored. His ashes will then be scattered above Durbin at one of his favorite fishing spots – The Twin Oaks.

Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

