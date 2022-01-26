[caption id="attachment_85014" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Pres-Poca.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="885" class="size-full wp-image-85014" \/> On the Shay at Spruce \u2013 1930[\/caption]\r\n\r\nOn January 26, 1930, friends Roy Phillips, \u201cTeeny\u201d Weese and Ruth Waugh dressed up and posed on the front of this Shay Engine in the lumber town of Spruce, W.Va. (Courtesy of Anonymous Donor, Preserving Pocahontas Archives, ID: PHP001870)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
Leave a Reply