[caption id="attachment_85010" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/ENT.-For-your....jpg" alt="" width="400" height="254" class="size-full wp-image-85010" \/> Artist\u2019s conception of the Tambora Volcano which caused the Year Without a Summer, 1816. Courtesy Wiki[\/caption]\r\n\r\n1816 ~ The year without a summer\r\n\r\nWhat do Frankenstein and a volcano have to do with each other?\r\n\r\nA lot, as it turns out.\r\n\r\nWe are all weary of this seemingly endless pandemic. We recognize that we have lived through a trying time these last two years.\r\n\r\nIt has been a time of social distancing, whether or not to take vaccines, and the deaths of family and friends \u2013 young and old, black and white.\r\n\r\nThe pandemic has been politicized, further splitting our already troubled country.\u00a0\r\n\r\nJust following our own sensibilities concerning our health and that of our families has unwittingly forced us into opposing camps.\r\n\r\nAll the while, more than 800,000 of our fellow Americans have died of COVID.\r\n\r\nThe apolitical virus continues to mutate and increase its viability. It is only concerned with its own evolution.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBut the human race faced much greater hardships in earlier times; and did so without such hostile behavior as we have witnessed of late.\r\n\r\nThere have been events in the past that were much more trying than this pandemic. One cannot help but wonder how we would deal with a disease on the scale of the Bubonic Plague today?\r\n\r\nHas technology, and all that comes with it, served to make us more fragile than those who came before us?\r\n\r\nThe people who first settled in these Appalachian Mountains, our ancestors, would they even recognize us as peers when it comes to hardiness and adaptability?\r\n\r\nLikewise, have our comparatively easy lives made us more vulnerable to conflating mere inconvenience to the level of hardship?\r\n\r\nAmericans do not live in the face of famine or the constant threat of violence. Nor do we experience diseases that claim most of an entire population in one fell swoop.\r\n\r\nMost of us have never gone hungry for so much as a day in our lives, let alone experience a famine.\r\n\r\nSo, what might happen if we should face a real existential threat?\r\n\r\nThe Earth has witnessed five major extinctions of such magnitude that humans would not likely survive if they happened today.\r\n\r\nA threat to our survival as a species could come in the form of extreme volcanic activity, the result of an asteroid impact, global climate change, a virus, or heretofore unknown menaces.\r\n\r\nWe, humans, live within a thin membrane of security. One that is vulnerable to limitless threats. We do not have dominion over all, as we may wish to believe. Such is just an illusion.\r\n\r\nWe would be powerless to counter some of these threats. But, others may be survivable if we worked together.\r\n\r\nIf faced with such a threat, could we not only survive it, but demonstrate the better side of our humanity in the process?\r\n\r\nWith this question in mind, For Your Consideration will focus on a large-scale historical event that tested the mettle of humankind.\r\n\r\nYet, some discovered and shared creativity in the face of despair.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe year 1800 and froze to death.\u201d\r\n\r\nOn April 5, 1815, the largest volcanic eruption in more than 10,000 years plunged the entire Northern Hemisphere into a winter that went on for a whole year.\r\n\r\nMount Tambora in present-day Indonesia ejected some 50 cubic miles of volcanic ash and other material into the atmosphere. This prevented much of the sun\u2019s heat and light from reaching the Earth.\r\n\r\nThe Mayon Volcano in the Philippines a year earlier only exacerbated the climatic effect of Tambora.\r\n\r\nWe know this today thanks to modern science. But in 1816, there was no way to connect the volcanic activity on the other side of the globe with the sudden change in climatic conditions.\r\n\r\nSnow was experienced in every month of the year. Persistent frost decimated crops, causing severe food shortages throughout Europe, China and the Maritime provinces of Canada.\r\n\r\nInterestingly, there are reports of foraging throughout Europe and China during 1816. This may demonstrate how quickly we humans fall back on survival skills that predated the development of agriculture.\r\n\r\nIf we can\u2019t have shallots and potatoes, we can always fall back on ramps and squirrels, right?\r\n\r\nThe effect on crops in the U.S. was mainly limited to the northeastern states.\r\n\r\nThe summer of 1816 was brutal on the people of Eastern Canada and New England. The following story attests to this fact:\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas Times, in its May 26, 1921 edition, reprinted an article from the New York Sun. It was a story about a 14-year-old in Vermont who lived through the Year Without a Summer. James Winchester, in his nineties at the time of the interview, recalled a snowstorm on June 17, 1816 that took the life of his uncle.\r\n\r\nThe snow was falling hard when Winchester\u2019s uncle announced that he was going out to the pasture to make a shelter for the sheep. When he failed to return that evening, the boy and his cousin were sent to a neighbor\u2019s farm to get help.\r\n\r\nThis is how Mr. Winchester describes the tragic loss of his uncle.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe search was taken up by others the following day and all of the next night, without any trace of him being discovered, except that he reached the pasture and built a shelter of boughs in one corner of the lot, under which the sheep huddled. On the forenoon of the third day, the searchers found my uncle buried in the snow a mile from the pasture in almost an opposite direction from home. He was frozen stiff.\u201d\r\n\r\nKeep in mind that this is just one of many accounts of people dying of acute hypothermia during this ruthless summer.\r\n\r\nYou can readily imagine that many people in that year thought that doomsday was well upon them. The literature and poetry of the time reflected this sense of imminent annihilation.\r\n\r\nAs with most large-scale calamities of earlier times, the blame was placed squarely on God\u2019s wrath. It is not surprising that church attendance in Europe increased dramatically in 1816.\r\n\r\nAs well, the doomsday-sayers were out in full force on every corner.\r\n\r\nOne Italian stargazer predicted the end of the world would occur precisely on July 18, 1816. Adding, \u201cThe sun would be extinguished and all life would be destroyed.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhile many prophesized the end of all life, others created literary treasures as never before.\r\n\r\nLake Geneva, Switzerland, 1816.\r\n\r\nA small group of young poets and writers assembled at Villa Diodati in 1816. Their original intent was to spend the summer sailing upon the waters of Lake Geneva.\r\n\r\nThis group included several literary stars of the romantic period. Most notable were Lord Byron and Percy Shelley. Additional members of this talented group were the personal physician of Byron, John Polidori, and Mary Shelley, wife of Percy.\r\n\r\nTheir sailing plans were scuttled by the unexpected and deplorable weather in the summer of 1816. Instead, at the behest of Lord Byron, the young writers conducted a contest to see who could write the scariest ghost story.\r\n\r\nOut of this impulsive challenge came several literary gems that continue to frighten us even today.\r\n\r\nMary Shelley went to work on a story about reanimating the dead and introduced the world to Frankenstein. This horror novel spawned countless movies and stage plays, not to mention the millions of Frankenstein Halloween costumes sold over the years.\r\n\r\nThe first Frankenstein made for the silver screen was a 1910 silent film. Many more \u201ctalkies\u201d followed, including the hilarious 1974 parody of this particular genre, Young Frankenstein.\r\n\r\nPerhaps you remember the whinnying of a horse every time Frau Blucher\u2019s name was spoken. And who could forget Marty Feldman\u2019s \u201cWhat hump?\u201d scene.\r\n\r\nMary Shelley could never have envisioned her macabre novel reinterpreted as a comedy.\r\n\r\n(I was tempted to say that she would have rolled over in her grave, but I detest such cheap humor, so I kept it to myself.)\r\nAs unlikely as it may seem, another horror classic was born out of Byron\u2019s challenge. When the stories were presented to the rest of the group, Polidori had composed the very first vampire tale, Vampyre.\r\n\r\nLord Byron produced a poem that perfectly expressed the gloom and the trepidation of thinking that the world was about to end.\r\nIt starts with these words:\r\n\r\n\u201cI had a dream, which was not at all a dream.\r\nThe bright sun was extinguished, and the stars\r\nDid wander darkling in the eternal space\u201d\r\n\r\nI urge you to find this poem online and imagine believing, as most did in 1816, that the sun was about to go out like a pinched candle flame.\r\n\r\n(Just in case you are wondering: If the sun were to shut off like a burned-out light bulb, you would have just a little over eight minutes to get a final dose of vitamin D and work on your tan. Then \u2013 lights out!)\r\n\r\nNow, what about you? Have you learned anything new during this pandemic?\r\n\r\nMaybe you learned to play an instrument, discovered a new mushroom species, learned to speak Esperanto, or just learned how to make sourdough bread.\r\n\r\nIf you have used this downtime to be creative, please share your newfound skill with our readers at my email address below.\r\n\r\nUntil next week,\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com\r\n
Leave a Reply