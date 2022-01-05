[caption id="attachment_84720" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Pres.-Poca.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="419" class="size-full wp-image-84720" \/> Hillsboro H. S. Football Team - 1926[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe Hillsboro High School Football Team, Class of 1926, is pictured beside the school in a photograph taken in September 1925. First row, seated l-r: Herbert Hill, Frank Beard, Ralph Arbogast, Charles Smith. Second row, kneeling l-r: Charles Hill, Edward Jones, Wilkes LaRue, Paul Burr, Vinton Clutter, Denleigh Collins, Alfred McNeel. Third row, standing l-r: Earl Kidd, Monty Carlisle, Principal Frank Johnston, Alec McLaughlin, Neal Long. (Mildred Slavin Collection, Courtesy of Tom Rose, ID: PHP000939)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
