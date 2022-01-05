Kelvin Wayne Shearer, 50, of Marlinton, passed away Monday January 3, 2022, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins. \r\n\r\nBorn June 19, 1971, in Marlinton, he was a son of Rebecca Shearer Pritt, of Petersburg. \r\n\r\nKelvin was a self-employed logger and an avid hunter and fisherman. \r\n\r\nHe was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Junior and Rella Shearer.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Kamron Wayne Shearer, of Marlinton; two sisters, Christina Spiker, and husband, James, of Westernport, Maryland, and Jennifer Spiker, of Petersburg.\r\n \r\nIn keeping with Kelvin\u2019s wishes the body will be cremated.\r\n\r\nThere will be no service.\r\n\r\nDonations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com \r\n
Leave a Reply