[caption id="attachment_84066" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/pres.-poca-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="440" class="size-full wp-image-84066" \/> Building Train Station at Durbin \u2013 circa 1905[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe first passenger train, operated by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad, arrived in Durbin, W.Va. in 1902. The Western Maryland built down the West Fork from Elkins in 1903, forming a junction point in Durbin and the town sprang up almost overnight. This photo shows the building of the train station in Durbin with six men and two young children in front. Standing at far left is P. F. Eades and at far right is John W. Eades. Both men are holding saws. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS000621)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
