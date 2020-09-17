Lady Warriors win on Senior Night and beyond

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team is off to a strong start with two wins and one loss – to a AAA team – in the first two weeks of their 2020 season.

The season opener was played at PCHS vs. Shady Spring on September 3. This was also Senior Night. The Lady Warrior seniors are goalkeeper Sienna Bircher and midfielder Savannah McMillion.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were ahead 1-0. They scored another goal in the second half and held Shady Spring at 0 – despite numerous shots on goal – for a final score of 2-0, Pocahontas.

Scorers were forward Emma Riffe and midfielder Isabella Bauserman with assists from defender Hazel Riley and forward Mileya Bircher.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders, Mackenna McKenney, Alyson Alderman, Kelsi Taylor, TaLisa Arbogast, Hannah Burks, M. Bir-cher, and defender Macaden Taylor.

Defenders and midfielders, led by M. Taylor, Hazel Riley, Allyson Alderman and Elizabeth Friel, cleared the ball out of the defensive field 58 times.

Goalkeeper Sienna Bir-cher saved 29 goals of Shady Springs’ 29 shots on goal, and allowed 0. She also came out of the goal for several steals and tackles to prevent additional shots on goal.

This was the team’s first shut-out of the season.

The Lady Warriors played at Greenbrier East on September 10. Greenbrier East is a AAA team, and the Lady Warriors, an A team, held them to an impressive 1 point margin.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were behind 0-1. They scored 1 goal in the second half and Greenbrier East scored 1 on a penalty kick for a final score of 1-2, Greenbrier East.

Scorer was forward Hannah Burks with an assist from forward Mackenna McKenney.

Defenders and midfielders, led by Macaden Taylor, Hazel Riley, Allyson Alderman, Elizabeth Friel, Mileya Bircher and Andrea Alderman, cleared the ball out of the defensive field 36 times.

Goalkeeper Sienna Bir-cher saved 23 goals of Greenbrier East’s 25 shots on goal, and allowed 2.

The Lady Warriors returned to play at PCHS vs. Braxton County on September 12.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were ahead 2-1. They scored 1 goal in the second half and Braxton County scored 0 for a final score of 3-1, Pocahontas.

Scorers were forwards Emma Riffe, Kelsi Taylor and Haley Spencer. Assists on these goals were from forwards Mackenna McKenney (2) and K. Taylor.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders, McKenney, Allyson Alderman, Katlyn Simmons, Spencer, Mileya Bircher, and defender Macaden Taylor.

Defenders and midfielders, led by Hazel Riley, M. Taylor, Andrea Alderman, Elizabeth Friel, TaLisa Arbogast and Isabella Bauserman, cleared the ball out of the defensive field 30 times.

Goalkeeper Sienna Bir-cher saved 3 goals of Braxton County’s 4 shots on goal, and allowed 1.

The Lady Warriors’ record is 2 wins, 0 ties and 1 loss.

They have scored 6 goals, saved 55 and allowed 3.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on educational and sports programs this season, the game schedule changes frequently, so please see MaxPreps.com for upcoming games.