Preserving Pocahontas

This family sawmill operation belonged to Samuel Renick Hogsett and was located about two miles above Huntersville on Browns Creek Road. Most of the people in the photograph are members of the Hogsett Family including Samuel’s brother, William. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS003706)

