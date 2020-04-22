Preserving Pocahontas

Portrait of the Rosa Williams and Arthur Sutton wedding party on Rosin Run near Arbovale, W.Va. around 1910. Left to right: Luther Wooddell, Nettie Sheets Sutton, Hoxie Pugh, Koza Orndorff Pugh, Arthur Sutton (groom), Rosa Williams (bride), Fred Malcolm, Lillian Sutton Malcolm, Pearlie Sheets, Mae Wooddell Dilley. Courtesy of Becky Sheets O’Brien, ID: PHP001387

