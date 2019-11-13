A small portrait of Mrs. Molly Kincaid, of Marlinton, W.Va. taken by the Peerless Art Gallery in 1908. Pearl Carter Ward Collection, ID: PHP001669



Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.

Inco-Check