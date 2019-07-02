The old Bank of Marlinton building is the backdrop for this parade photo on Marlinton’s Main Street. The exact date of the photograph is unknown, but it is most likely a Fourth of July parade. Pocahontas Co. Historical Society Collection ID: PHS000264

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.