A hunting party poses with their prize white-tailed deer on Gauley Mountain near Slaty Fork. Pictured left to right: George Griffen, Bryce Griffen, Andy Loan, Frank Gibson, Sam Gibson. Photo courtesy of Pocahontas County Historical Society, ID: PHS002451

