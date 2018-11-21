According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held November 14 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

In a status conference hearing, Charles Calhoun, 33, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. Final pre-trial conference is set for December 12.

A status conference was held in the case the State vs Melanie D. Cosner, 44, of Durbin, wherein defense council advised the court that several motions had been submitted to the state since the last hearing, but no responses had been received. Cosner waived her right to a speedy trial. A motions hearing is set for December 12.

A status conference was held in the case the State vs Amanda Bennett, 32, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant waived her right to a speedy trial. Defense counsel advised the court that Bennett also has “issues” in Randolph County.

Timothy Lee Queen, 31, of Bartow, is being referred to the Southeastern Drug Court program.

A sentencing and disposition hearing was held in the case the State vs Chastady Dawn Talkington, 34, of Elkins, wherein the court sentenced the defendant to the Regional Jail Authority for six months. Sentence was suspended and Talkington was placed on probation for 18 months with normal terms and conditions. Costs were assessed, which Talkington will be required to pay during the probation period.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Lynn David Jordan, Jr., 30, of Marlinton, as defense counsel failed to advise Jordan about the scheduled hearing.

State and defense both asked for a continuance in the case the State vs Nelson Cortes, 43, an inmate at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Plea negotiations are in the works. A change of plea hearing is set for December 14.

The court granted a defense motion to reduce bond from $10,000 cash or surety to $5,000 cash or surety in the case the State vs Robbie C. Sipe, 26, of Bartow. Defense counsel also advised the court that the defendant is being referred to the Southeastern Drug Court Program.

In an evidentiary hearing November 16, Patrick R. Wall, 42, of Marlinton, requested by letter that another attorney be appointed to his case. Following consultation between counsel and the defendant, Wall waived his right to the evidentiary hearing, and he was revoked from the Southeastern Drug Court Program. He remains on current bond.