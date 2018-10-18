Local photographer J. A. Arbogast took this picture of the James Elliott Family at Buffalo Mountain on November 26, 1903. Standing are Elizabeth Probst and James Elliott. Their sons are seated on the large rock, l – r: Charles McDowell, Rufus Hobbs and Samuel Henry. The Elliott Family lived at Brush Run in Boyer. Courtesy of Donald Black, ID: PHP003147

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.