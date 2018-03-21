The “main business section” of Marlinton, W.Va. looking east from the bridge crossing the Greenbrier River. Pocahontas Memorial Hospital is on the left. Look closely and you can see the laundry hanging on the clothesline behind the hospital. The photo is on a postcard printed by the West Va. Photo Company in Parsons. Courtesy of Mary Dawson, ID: PHP002887

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.