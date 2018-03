Huntersville Historical Traditions gathered friends and neighbors for a St. Patrick’s Day Potato Feast to benefit Huntersville Traditions Day 2018. The St. Pat’s supper was held Saturday evening at McClintic Library. On the menu were Tim Wade’s gigantic potatoes, baked by Tina Bennett at the Greenbrier Grille. The potatoes were complemented by chili and all the trimmings, potato soup, beautiful cakes, homemade desserts and pistachio ice cream, which was donated by Pocahontas IGA.